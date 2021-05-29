Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say an Iranian-flagged tanker and another ship have been released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. A spokesman for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency said Saturday that the two ships were released Friday. The ships’ captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations. The tankers were detained in late January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers. China’s government gave no indication what the oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.