Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health authorities have launched a daylong COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations around the country, including areas where turnout has so far been low. The daylong campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centers in Lebanon without prior appointment to encourage people over age 30 to show up. The capital Beirut was not included in the campaign. A nationwide vaccination program that started in February targeted older age groups, primarily through registration on a government-operated platform and appointments. As of Saturday afternoon, 7,700 people had been vaccinated in the push.