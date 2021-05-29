Maryland and Virginia advance to men’s lacrosse title game

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Third-seeded and unbeaten Maryland overwhelmed second-seeded Duke 14-5, and defending men’s lacrosse national champion Virginia edged top-seeded North Carolina 12-11 to win their semifinal matchups in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten champions will meet the Cavaliers on Memorial Day for the national championship. Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists and goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves for the Terps. Connor Shellenberger led the Cavaliers with two goals and four assists and goalie Alex Rode made 15 saves.