Miners fall to Kings in home opener

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- For the first time in 662 days, West Virginia Miners baseball returned to Beckley.

After a rainout on Friday, the Miners opened their season at Linda K. Epling Stadium against the Champion City Kings. The Miners jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off of a Chris Iazztta home run. The Kings would respond with a 5-run outburst the very next inning, and hold on to win it 9 to 4. The Miners fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Miners will try to get revenge tomorrow at 6:35 in a rematch with the Kings.