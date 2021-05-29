Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in London

LONDON (AP) — U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. Johnson’s office declined to comment. Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people. Johnson, who is 56, and 33-year-old Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred. The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.