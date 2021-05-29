Sophia Community members dedicate monument to fallen veterans

SOPHIA, W. VA. (WVVA) - Community members in Sophia are honoring their fallen classmates who lost their lives in service to our country, with a monument downtown.

The monument's dedication took place on Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

John Collins, an organizer of the event said that sacrifice and honoring their memory was the motivation behind the monument and ceremony.

"This country exists today because of people like this. Once they're gone, we we dont want the families to grieve alone, we don't want them to have to remember alone," said Collins.

Shirley Shupe is the sister of fallen veteran Richard Wayne Bryant, a soldier who died in the Vietnam War.

Shupe said she is thrilled to see this memorial go up to honor her brother and the many other veterans who have lost their lives due to war.

"You know they gave their lives for this country, you know and just to see them memorialized like this means so much to us, you know it just brings them all back to us," said Shupe.

Roger Butterworth, who also helped organize the ceremony and construction of the monument, said this will allow the memories and legacies of Bryant, and others to live on in the community for years to come.

"This is something that people can look back as a reminder that where people came from and it's just a a tremendous thing for the community I think and something we're very proud of, and we'll cherish," said Butterworth.

These organizers said they are thankful for the community's support for making this a reality.

They hope it will pay homage to all veterans in the area, not just those from Shady Spring High School and Junior High School who have fallen in combat.

This particular monument honors the following seven alumnae of Sophia Junior High School or High School, who died in combat:

James Leroy McClure, Feb. 13, 1951, Korea

Ewell Edgel Acord, May 1, 1967, Vietnam

Richard Wayne Bryant, June 28, 1967, Vietnam,

Jackie Evert Bolen Jr., Oct. 17, 1967, Vietnam

Bernard Burdette McKinney Jr., Feb. 8, 1969, Vietnam

Bobby Wayne Armes, Aug. 3, 1969, Vietnam

Jefferey Scott Taylor, June 28, 2005, Afghanistan

The memorial is located in Downtown Sophia near Lester Square.



Eric Fritz, also helped organize the ceremony and creation of the monument.