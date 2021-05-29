Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are digging for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S. A sweeping bill finalized Saturday would eliminate drive-thru voting, reduce polling hours and scale back Sunday voting. The changes would have to be approved before the GOP-controlled Legislature adjourns at midnight on Sunday, when it wraps up a session dominated by staunchly conservative measures pertaining to guns, abortion voting access. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign the voting measure.