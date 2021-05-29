Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam says it has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K. The Vietnamese health minister made the announcement Saturday. He said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients, and found the new version of the virus. He said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus. The minister says the new variant could be responsible for a recent surge in Vietnam. In the last few weeks, the country has confirmed around 3,500 new cases and 12 deaths, increasing the country’s total death toll to 47.