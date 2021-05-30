Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul swung between gains and losses, On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in May of 0.5%. Investors are wavering between optimism about consumer spending and factory output reviving and unease that rising inflation pressure might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.