Fire erupts at West Virginia petroleum refinery

NEWELL, W.Va. (AP) — A fire has erupted at a petroleum refinery in West Virginia. Photos and videos shared by news outlets show a large blaze late Saturday at the Ergon plant in Newell. The community is located in the state’s northern panhandle along the Ohio River. No injuries were immediately reported. Transportation officials closed Route 2 near the refinery while crews fought the fire. The company also experienced a fire at its Newell plant nearly two months ago. An Ergon news release in April said an unoccupied maintenance shop caught fire but the damage was contained and didn’t involve bulk chemicals.