Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The drama surrounding a sudden vacancy in the job overseeing elections in one of Iowa’s most populous counties has voting experts concerned about what it could signal about the future of voting in America. Roxanna Moritz’s resignation last month, and a series of partisan moves since then, are signs that an office long viewed as quiet and nonpartisan is now fair game in the political fight about trust in the nation’s elections. Democrat Moritz stepped down as auditor in Scott County after months of tension that degenerated into personal attacks and threats of violence. Iowa Democrats criticized the county board for appointing a Republican replacement.