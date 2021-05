BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The West Virginia Miners are still in search of their first win after Sunday's loss to the Champion City Kings.

The Miners went into the top of the 9th inning leading 5-2. But a 6-run outburst from Champion City once again put the Miners back in the loss column as they fell to the Kings for the second day in row 8-7.

The Miners are back home on Tuesday against the Chilliecothe Paints.