More sun in the forecast for Memorial Day; growing warmer again

As low pressure continues to slide out of the area tonight, eventually the air will become to dry for any more precipitation. Besides an isolated shower before the sun goes down, most will stay dry into this evening, just cool and a bit breezy with winds coming out of the NW overnight. Lows overnight should fall into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Skies should gradually clear into Memorial Day, and Monday look sunny, pleasant, and rain-free with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s for most. Monday night looks mainly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We should continue to grow warm again into next week as high pressure controls our weather pattern (to start, anyway). Besides a few isolated showers, we look mainly sunny and dry for Tuesday and most of Wednesday with highs in the 70s. By late next week we could be growing stormy again....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News Weekend at 6 and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!