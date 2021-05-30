Ridge Runner train opens at Bluefield City Park

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Memorial Day weekend marks the opening of the Ridge Runner train at Bluefield City Park. The little, red locomotive sat dormant at its depot in Lotito Park for more than a year.

"We had to close it for 2020 for COVID, but now this year, we're excited to have it back," Marie Blackwell, City of Bluefield Ambassador, said.

It's a long-standing tradition in the area...

"The Ridge Runner train actually began, had its start, up on the East River Mountain when everyone had to travel 52 to get into Virginia, and the first welcome center was up in that area," Blackwell said.

But by the 1980's, I-77 had been completed, traffic atop the East River Mountain slowed and the Ridge Runner found its new home in Lotito Park.

With a community restoration effort, the train has been carrying passengers around Bluefield City Park since 2011... also carrying with it a rich history.

"It actually plays a huge part in our culture because we are known for the railroad and the coal that ran through," Blackwell said.

It's a little piece of the region's heritage, sitting in Bluefield City Park for the community to enjoy.

"It's just the perfect little train for here," Blackwell said.

The train runs every Saturday and Sunday, weather-permitting, from 12 PM-6 PM, beginning now through Labor Day weekend. A ride costs $2.