Skyline Lodge hosts flag folding ceremony in honor of Memorial Day Weekend

GHENT, W. VA. (WVVA) - This Memorial Day Weekend, Skyline Lodge honored fallen service members with a flag folding ceremony that was presented by members of the United States Marine Corps.

"There is no greater love than the one who lays down his life for the ones that he loves," said Doc Atwell, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during the ceremony.

The flag represents someone who laid down their lives for our freedoms.

Rodney Mayberry, a Marine Corps veteran, said it is essential for community members to remember those sacrifices by observing this ceremony and holiday.

"It's important for us to keep Memorial Days going, and take the time out of our busy lives to appreciate what we have and what it cost to keep it," said Mayberry.

Johnny Davis, a Staff SGT. in the United States Marine Corps, said he hoped this display is able to show people that Memorial Day is about more than just having a day off.

"A lot of times it gets misinterpreted," said Davis. "You know, everybody celebrates they have festivities, cookouts everything like that, and they don't really remember the true meaning of it, and it helps to remember the people before us that paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country."

Since Memorial Day is all about remembering those who lost their lives in battle, Mayberry said he is thankful to live in a community that honors their fallen heroes.

"It's wonderful that we have these moments and these days in history, that we can remember those that didn't come back that paid the ultimate sacrifice, but it's great that the community allows us to do that."



This ceremony took place on Saturday at Skyline Lodge where members of the Marine Corps conducted the "thirteen fold."

With this fold, each fold has a significant meaning, and they are placed on caskets of soldiers who died in battle.