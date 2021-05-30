Swiftwater General Store comes to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - A Charleston based general store has expanded into the New River Gorge region.

Swiftwater General Store opened on Saturday on the north side of the New River Gorge Region.

The business offers basic convenience items and souvenirs, as well as made-to- order meals.

Teddy Queen, the owner of the store, said they have been looking to open this store in this area for many years.

The downtown presented by the pandemic is what made it officially happen for them.

He said they chose this location based on the area's need for a general store.

Queen said while he expects there to be traffic from tourists this summer, the community is the first priority.

"It's important to the community that they uh have resources and can get bread milk, butter and eggs, when they need it, then the toursim of course is going to be helpful but we're mainly here for the local community on the north side of the bridge," said Queens.

Queen added there has been a lot of support from the community since opening on Saturday.

Swiftwater is open from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm seven days a week.

It is located on Ames Heights Road in Fayette County, on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge.