Tennessee hat shop offer of Star of David patches denounced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee hat shop is dealing with pushback after posting a photo of herself wearing a yellow patch resembling the Star of David with the words not vaccinated. The photo posted by HatWrksNashville owner Gigi Gaskins shows her smiling and wearing the badge that looks similar to those that the Nazis forced Jews to wear in Europe during the Holocaust. A caption with the photo advertised the patches for $5 apiece. Gaskins later deleted the Instagram post and issued an apology Saturday. The photo prompted hat maker Stetson to announce that it was pulling its products from the store.