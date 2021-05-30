Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New restrictions on voting in Texas are one step away from the governor’s desk. Republicans in the Texas Senate early Sunday muscled through a sweeping measure that would eliminate drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers. It would also impose new limits on Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. President Joe Biden called the Texas bill part of an “assault on democracy.” The bill still needs approval in the Texas House before reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He is expected to sign it.