Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A march along the trail that Black people used to flee the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is just one of an array of events scheduled to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the atrocity. Other events include one featuring the last three known living massacre survivors, centenarians who will ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the area that was destroyed by a white mob, and a visit by President Joe Biden. The city will also open Greenfield Rising, a $30 million museum about the affluent black enclave known as the Black Wall Street. But a much-publicized event with voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and singer John Legend was canceled.