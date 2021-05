Area high school baseball section playoff schedule

(WVVA) - The 2021 WVSSAC baseball playoffs got underway on Monday, but many teams in southern West Virginia will not being their postseason runs until Tuesday, June 1.

All brackets are double-elimination and games will be played at the higher seed.

The section playoff schedules for area teams are as follows:

Class AAA Region III Section 2

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1 - (4) Princeton vs. (1) Greenbrier East, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 - (3) Woodrow Wilson vs. (2) Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Thursday, June 3

Game 5 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Friday, June 4

Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Saturday, June 5

Game 7 - If necessary

Class AA Region III Section 1

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1 - (4) PikeView vs. (1) Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2- (3) Wyoming East vs. (2) Westside, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Thursday, June 3

Game 5 - Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Friday, June 4

Game 6 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Saturday, June 5

Game 7 - If necessary

Class AA Region III Section 2

Tuesday, June 2

Game 1 - (4) Liberty (R) vs. (1) Independence, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - (3) Nicholas Co. vs. (2) Shady Spring, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Game 5 - Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 5

Game 6 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

Game 7 - If necessary, 1 p.m.

Class A Region III Section 1

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1 - (4) Mount View vs. (3) Summers Co., 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 - (5) Montcalm vs. (2) Greater Beckley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. (1) James Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Game 5 - Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Game 7 - Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Game 8 - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 12 p.m.

Monday, June 7

Game 9 - If necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Class A Region III Section 2

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1 - (5) Richwood vs. (4) Webster Co., 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 - (6) Pocahontas Co. vs. (3) Greenbrier West, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. (1) Charleston Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Winner Game 2 vs. (2) Midland Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Game 5 - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Game 8 - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Game 9 - Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 12 p.m.

Monday, June 7

Game 10 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Game 11 - If necessary, 5:30 p.m.