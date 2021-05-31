Germany, Slovakia arrest 2 in raids on trafficking ring

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in Germany and Slovakia in raids on a group accused of smuggling Vietnamese people into Germany and other European countries for large fees that they had to work off in massage parlors and brothels. Police in Berlin arrested a Vietnamese woman who lives in the German capital, while a Slovak woman was detained in Bratislava. They were alleged to be part of a larger group of several Vietnamese, one German and two Slovak suspects that brought Vietnamese people to Europe on fraudulently obtained visas. They are accused of demanding payments of between 13,000 and 21,000 euros ($15,800 to $25,600).