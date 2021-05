Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend. Les’ Melnyk is a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration and says the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday. The cemetery’s gates were closed at the time. Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet. Melnyk says the crime does not detract from the honor paid to veterans on Memorial Day.