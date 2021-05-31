Local gym observes Memorial Day by hosting Murph challenge

MABSCOTT, W. VA. (WVVA) - A local crossfit gym honored Memorial Day on Monday by hosting the Murph Challenge.

The challenge is an annual workout that has been put together in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in Operation Redwings on June 28, 2005.

Chip Williams, the owner of Crossfit Coal said the gym participates in this challenge each year to encourage people to remember why we observe Memorial Day and to honor those who died specifically in that operation.

"We've got all the names of the men who died on June 28 2005 written on the board and we'll go over and say all those names, before the workout starts and the meaning of the workout so that they understand the workout is secondary to focusing on Memorial Day," said Williams.

The Murph Challenge takes place at crossfit gyms across the United States.

