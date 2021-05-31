Man urges Chinese judge to reject torture-tainted evidence

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage says he pleaded to a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by interrogators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. The Associated Press on Monday saw the crime novelist and blogger’s account of the legal proceedings circulated at the weekend among his supporters. Yang said he had a meeting with his trial judge three days before his one-day trial and urged that interrogation records be excluded. Yang does not say how the judge responded. But Chinese law prohibits confessions forced by torture or threats.