Mercer County remembers fallen veterans

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County community came together to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day.

Both Princeton and Bluefield hosted ceremonies with singing, prayer, guest speakers and a 21-gun salute.

"During Memorial Day, it's all about the ones who paid the ultimate price," Jimmy Slaughter, Commander of Riley-Vest Post 9 & Army Veteran, said. "It means a lot to be able to recognize them on their day. They're gone, but they're not forgotten. They're always with us in our hearts and minds."