Skip to Content

Mercer County remembers fallen veterans

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:36 pm NewsTop Stories

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County community came together to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day.

Both Princeton and Bluefield hosted ceremonies with singing, prayer, guest speakers and a 21-gun salute.

"During Memorial Day, it's all about the ones who paid the ultimate price," Jimmy Slaughter, Commander of Riley-Vest Post 9 & Army Veteran, said. "It means a lot to be able to recognize them on their day. They're gone, but they're not forgotten. They're always with us in our hearts and minds."

Author Profile Photo

Hannah Howard

More Stories

Skip to content