Mississippi reckons with ending pay boost for the unemployed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is facing the end of a federal boost for unemployment benefits. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that the state will opt out of the supplement on June 12. The extra $300 a week is for people losing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Erma Cook is with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. She says businesses can’t recover fully because they can’t find employees. The department says about 90,000 people were receiving the $300 unemployment supplement for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic at the start of May.