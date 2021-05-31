New data in Peru show COVID-19 death toll is over 180,000

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has announced a sharp increase in its COVID-19 death toll, saying there have been more than 180,000 fatalities since the pandemic hit the country early last year. The announcement was made Monday during the presentation of a report by a working group commissioned to analyze and update the death toll. The results put the new toll at 180,764 in a population of about 32.6 million, compared to recent data indicating that 69,342 people had died from COVID-19. Officials say that previously only those who “had a positive diagnostic test” were considered to have died from the virus, but other criteria have since been incorporated.