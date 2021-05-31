Pakistan army: Militants in twin attacks kill 4 troops in SW

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says suspected militants have attacked a security post and hours later targeted a vehicle carrying troops in the country’s southwest, killing four soldiers and four insurgents. The military says Monday’s first incident occurred when militants attacked a security post in the city of Quetta, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing at least four insurgents. In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in Baluchistan province. Secessionist groups in Baluchistan have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group also have presences there.