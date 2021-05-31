Police arrest 11 suspected militants in Indonesia’s Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested 11 suspected Islamic militants accused of plotting attacks at several churches in easternmost Papua province. An elite police counterterrorism squad arrested the suspects, including a married couple, in several raids after receiving information about planned attacks in the province, a predominantly Christian region in Muslim-majority Indonesia. Those arrested are suspected of being members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and carried out a series of suicide bombings in Indonesia. Arrests of suspected Islamic militants are rare in Papua, a former Dutch colony that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.