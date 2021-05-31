Raleigh County Memorial Day service honors veterans

COAL CITY, W.Va (WVVA) Wars eventually end, but the grieving over lives lost in those fights never does. To honor those who lost their life in service, the VFW hosted a service on Monday at the Raleigh County Veterans' Memorial in Coal City.



Among those speaking was former VFW state commander Kelly Goddard. He fought two tours in Vietnam and one in Korea and knows all too well what it is like to feel forgotten.



"Now the VFW, we make sure that those who fought in Desert Storm, Afghanistan, we go out of our way to help them."



Goddard said the storming of the Capitol on January 6th is yet another sign that the meaning behind Memorial Day is getting lost.



"We all sacrificed so much. There's so many of our young men and women who are gone. They probably turned over in their grave that day."



Now, with the long-fought war in Afghanistan coming to an end, Raleigh County Veterans' Museum Pres. Ron Hedrick said it is an important day to remember those sacrifices, but also the ones that still lie ahead.



"We're keeping alive what our nation has done in the past to stay free, not just for our country but for the world. When duty calls, we're always a country that steps up for freedom."