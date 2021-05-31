Staying mainly dry into Tuesday; temperatures should continue to climb

As high pressure takes stays in control of our weather pattern, we should remain mainly clear, dry, and cool overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s to mid 50s for most.

Tuesday looks to bring even warmer temperatures, with highs returning to the mid 70s to low 80s Tuesday afternoon (right around or just above normal for most). We could see a stray shower/sprinkle tomorrow afternoon, but most will stay rain-free. We'll just see a bit more cloud cover here & there by tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday night will feature passing clouds and low temps in the 50s.

We'll grow a bit more humid and with few isolated showers/thunderstorms Wednesday.

Highs will still be in the 70s for most. Still, rain chances don't look impressive midweek, but as a frontal system moves in, wider-spread rain/t-storms look likely by Thursday.

