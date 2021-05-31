Summers County hosts annual Memorial Day Ceremony in-person

HINTON, W. VA. (WVVA) - In Summers County, the annual Memorial Day ceremony returned to in-person on Monday.

This comes after it was hosted virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service recognized veterans and their family members who were in attendance.

Senator Jack David Woodrum was a coordinator for the ceremony. He said he was glad to see people attend the in-person service and honor those who died fighting for freedom.

"It's very important for our community to come out and honor those that have given their life to serve this country and recognize the families of those service men and women and they have given so much for us," said Woodrum.

Woodrum added he was glad to see young people and children in attendance, and hopes they carry on the tradition of honoring those who served.