Warmer and drier Memorial Day ahead, as high pressure builds in!

It has been a chilly and wet holiday weekend so far, but Memorial Day is shaping up to be warmer and drier.

Give yourself extra time if you are hitting the roads this morning, as we are dealing with low hanging clouds and patchy fog. Both are creating lower visibility for drivers.

You will definitely need a jacket as you step out the door this morning, as temperatures are starting in the 40s for most.

Despite the chilly start to the day, we should warm up nicely into the afternoon, as high pressure continues to take full control of the two Virginias. Conditions should be perfect for grilling out today.





Anticipate decreasing clouds throughout the day, with the sun making a welcomed return. High temperatures will creep back into the 70s for your Memorial Day.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with low temperatures falling into the low-mid 50s.

High pressure will shift northeast Tuesday, allowing for clouds to build back into the region. We could see a few spotty showers for Tuesday, but most of the area will remain dry.

High temperatures will once again be in the 70s, with possibly a few 80s for what will be the first day of the work week for most.

We stay warm throughout your 10-day forecast, but we will gradually grow unsettled into mid and late week, with much needed rain on the way. Details can be found on WVVA Today from 5-7 AM.