A bit warmer today, with more clouds, as high pressure slides off shore





A lot of first for us today in the weather world. Today is the first day of meteorological summer and also the first day of hurricane season in the Atlantic. Luckily, no tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days.

A quiet and comfortable start to your morning, as high pressure remains dominate over the two Virginias.

We are starting the day off partly cloudy and temperatures are in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s this morning.

High pressure will gradually slide off shore today, allowing for an increase in clouds throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to get into the mid-upper 70s, with possibly a few 80s for some.

With the increase in moisture, we could see a few stray showers this afternoon, however, most of the area will stay dry. The forecast looks excellent for any baseball games tonight.

Here is a look at the forecast of the Miners vs. Paints game tonight, first pitch is at 6:35 PM at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies tonight, with low temperatures falling into the 50s and low 60s.

Strengthening southerly flow will allow for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with possibly a few showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday afternoon.

Although rain chances increase into Wednesday, most of the area will once again remain dry, with high temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

An area of low pressure will arrive to the two Virginias Wednesday night and into Thursday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms with it. This will be much needed rain for the region into late week.

For details, tune into WVVA Today from 5-7 AM for a look at your full 10-day forecast.