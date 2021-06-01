A-list shows returning to Atlantic City with Guns N’ Roses

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Welcome (back) to the jungle. Guns N’ Roses is playing an Atlantic City casino this year. The iconic hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino Sept. 11 and 12 in the clearest sign yet that big-name entertainment is returning to the seaside gambling resort as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Opening the shows will be Mammoth WVH, the band led by Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen. Guns N’ Roses says the Hard Rock shows will be the “most intimate” of their tour, which normally plays huge sports stadiums. The casino’s Etess Arena has about 6,000 seats.