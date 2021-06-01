Asian stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to this week’s U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big miss on hiring. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. U.S. markets, which ended May with a gain amid inflation fears, were due to reopen following a holiday. Traders looked ahead to Friday’s report on U.S. hiring in March for reassurance April’s lurch down was a fluke. Investors have wavered between optimism about a global recovery and fears higher inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.