Best Virginia schedules Mountain State exhibitions

(WVVA) - The West Virginia basketball alumni squad, known as Best Virginia, will be playing in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

The team suits up for regional action in Charleston, West Virginia from July 17-21. However, the group announced Tuesday that it will play a pair of exhibitions early in July.

The Best Virginia Basketball Tour will stop in Beckley on July 7 and then in Wheeling on July 9.

Both games will start at 7 p.m. The roster representing Best Virginia, as well as their opponents, are still to be announced.

You can purchase tickets for either exhibition game here.