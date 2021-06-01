Unofficial Bluefield Municipal Election winners announced

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The results of the Bluefield Municipal Elections are in.

Treyvon Simmons wins the District I seat with 75 votes. Barbara Thompson-Smith was next in line with 38 votes. Garry Moore, Sr. had 26 votes, and Danny Hampton received 4 votes.

Ron Martin ran uncontested in District II and secured 165 votes to win the seat.

Daniel Wells won the District III seat with 132 votes. Dassa Giles was behind him with 77 votes. Kyle Croye received 26 votes, and Greg Saunders had 11.

At this time, these results are considered uncertified. Results will be certified on June 7.

