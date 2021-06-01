City of Ronceverte sees large turnout for municpal election

RONCEVERTE, W. VA. (WVVA) - Residents of Ronceverte headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes for mayor and city council seats.

Pamela Mentz, the Ronceverte city administrator said they have seen high numbers of participation among both candidates and voters; which she said likely due to there being four mayoral candidates and two for both of the city council seats.



"It's been a great turn out, actually we're expecting about 200, and last time we had about 50, and there's a lot of great people this time so I expected a lot," said Mentz.

Lee Dean, a field representative for the West Virginia Secretary of State's office, said these municipal elections play a big role in the future of small towns so participation in them is essential.



"A lot of times people think 'well if there's not a president on the ballot, or a governor I'm not going to go vote, but a lot of times these mayors and city councils, they make decisions every day that impact the communities that we live in, so you've gotta pay attention to every race, every election," said Dean.

That impact is why two voters who spoke to WVVA News said it was important for them to head to the polls.

"These people that we're voting for in the council and the mayor have a direct impact on our town. We're gonna see results of who we vote for today," said Hannah Vogelsong.

"I think it's important to elect those officials that can support what we want as a in the community and make our town a nicer,better, safer place," said Jennifer Ratliff.

More municipal elections are expected to take place throughout the state, on Tuesday June 8, including in the Greenbrier County cities of Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs, and the Raleigh County city of Mabscott.

