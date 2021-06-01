Skip to Content

Donor’s concerns voiced before Hannah-Jones’ tenure stalled

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A major University of North Carolina donor whose name is on its journalism school voiced concerns about the school’s hiring of investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones in the weeks before her application for tenure was halted. Walter Hussman Jr. is publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The Assembly reports that Hussman emailed university leaders and said he was concerned about whether Hannah-Jones’ presence would distract from the school’s core values. Hussman told WRAL-TV that he didn’t pressure officials to change any decisions about hiring Hannah-Jones. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project, which caused an uproar among conservatives for its focus on the country’s history of slavery. 

