Graham Intermediate Principal takes to the roof!

Bluefield, VA (WVVA) The principal's office at Graham Intermediate School was empty Tuesday. Did she go on vacation? Did she take a sick day? No, Mrs. Buckner was enjoying the day being principal from the roof!

Why was Mrs. Buckner on the school's roof? The students put her there! The challenge was for each student taking their S.O.L. tests to do their very best. For each passing grade, a name was placed on a giant hourglass. For each dot with a name in that hourglass, Mrs. Buckner would have to spend two minutes on the roof. The students did so well on their tests, she earned nearly twelve hours up there, which will be split between two days.

The students' theme this year was "In a year that is anything but ordinary, we can be extraordinary". Mrs. Buckner says the students worked very hard, and she's proud of all of them. Ideas are already in the works for what Mrs. Buckner will have to do after next year's tests.