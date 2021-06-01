Greenbrier County man faces arson charges after burning down a camper

SMOOT, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Greenbrier County man is facing arson charges for burning down a couples camper.

On Thursday, May 27, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance in Smoot, where he discovered a camper on fire. The owners of the camper told the officer that the suspect, Karl Legg, got angry with them because they would not take him to buy methamphetamines.

Legg allegedly came after the male victim with an ax handle and started striking him. The victim was able to get the ax handle from Legg and struck him with it.

Legg then put a tire under the camper and set it on fire, which set the camper on fire.

Officials say that Legg told the officer that he wanted to kill the victims because they would not move off of his property.

Legg is being charged with arson, and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

