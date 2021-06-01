Guard Taz Sherman returning to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Guard Taz Sherman is returning to West Virginia for his fifth season. The school announced Sherman’s decision Tuesday. Sherman had declared for the NBA draft process after the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March. Sunday was the deadline for an early-entry player to apply for this year’s NBA Draft. Sherman was third in team scoring at 13.4 points per game. Fellow guards Sean McNeil and Miles McBride also previously declared for the draft process. Early-entry players have until July 19 to withdraw from the draft, which is July 29.