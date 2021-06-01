Iranian TV: Chinese man arrested for posting videos of women

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says a Chinese man has been arrested for posting videos on social media of his intimate conversations with Iranian women. The report said the man, who has not been identified by name, was arrested on Monday night by Iranian police and intelligence forces in the central city of Kashan. That’s about 160 kilometer, or 100 miles, south of the capital, Tehran. It was not known if the man has been charged with anything. A photograph of the alleged suspect, showing him sitting in front of a camera, accompanied the TV report. It was also not clear why he is in Iran.