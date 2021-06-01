Judge permanently blocks marketing of bottled-water brand

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge has permanently blocked a Las Vegas-based bottled-water brand Real Water from being marketed while an investigation continues into at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it. A court order signed Monday in Las Vegas formalizes a settlement reached earlier. AffinityLivestyles.com., Real Water and company officers agreed to stop processing and distributing the product drawn from municipal tap water, and destroy any in their possession. Company president Brent Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Real Water was marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.