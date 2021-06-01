Kids can grab free summer fruits, veggies in W.Va. county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kids in central West Virginia’s Calhoun County will be able to grab free local fruits and vegetables at some participating stores this summer. Any child between ages 4 and 17 can participate in the program called Kids Market @ The Store. Kids will have a reusable shopping bag and a “produce passport” to keep track of what they pick up in the program. The stores will also feature recipe cards to create meals. A West Virginia University press release said the school, the Sisters Health Foundation and local farmers partnered to create the program.