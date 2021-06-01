Lady Tigers, Renegades advance to winner’s bracket in softball section playoffs

(WVVA) - Section softball playoff action kicked into high gear on Tuesday in the southern part of the Mountain State.

In Class AA Region III Section 2, Shady Spring used a walk-off grand slam from Olivia Barnett to down Nicholas County, 8-0.

The Lady Tigers will face top-seeded Independence in a winner's bracket game on Wednesday.

In Class AA Region III Section 1, it was a defensive struggle between Bluefield and Westside, but the Lady Renegades emerged victorious at home, 3-2.

The Lady Beavers will host PikeView in an elimination game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Westside will travel to New Richmond to take on rival Wyoming East.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0 (AAA R3S2)

Oak Hill 17, Princeton 2 (AAA R3S2)

Wyoming East 12, PikeView 1 (AA R3S1)

Independence 14, Liberty (R) 0 (AA R3S2)

Greenbrier West 17, Pocahontas Co. 0 (A R3S2)