Lady Tigers, Renegades advance to winner’s bracket in softball section playoffs
(WVVA) - Section softball playoff action kicked into high gear on Tuesday in the southern part of the Mountain State.
In Class AA Region III Section 2, Shady Spring used a walk-off grand slam from Olivia Barnett to down Nicholas County, 8-0.
The Lady Tigers will face top-seeded Independence in a winner's bracket game on Wednesday.
In Class AA Region III Section 1, it was a defensive struggle between Bluefield and Westside, but the Lady Renegades emerged victorious at home, 3-2.
The Lady Beavers will host PikeView in an elimination game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Westside will travel to New Richmond to take on rival Wyoming East.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0 (AAA R3S2)
Oak Hill 17, Princeton 2 (AAA R3S2)
Wyoming East 12, PikeView 1 (AA R3S1)
Independence 14, Liberty (R) 0 (AA R3S2)
Greenbrier West 17, Pocahontas Co. 0 (A R3S2)