Motorcycle crash in Tazewell County leaves one dead
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County.
The single-vehicle crash occured Monday afternoon on Route 16, just over a mile north of Freestone Valley Drive.
A motorcycle was traveling southbound and ran off the right side of the road while going through a curve. The motorcycle went through the ditch and struck an embankment.
The motorcyclist, Jerry White, 75, of Pulaski was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. White succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
This crash remains under investigation.