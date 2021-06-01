Motorcycle crash in Tazewell County leaves one dead

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County.

The single-vehicle crash occured Monday afternoon on Route 16, just over a mile north of Freestone Valley Drive.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound and ran off the right side of the road while going through a curve. The motorcycle went through the ditch and struck an embankment.

The motorcyclist, Jerry White, 75, of Pulaski was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. White succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

This crash remains under investigation.