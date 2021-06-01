Name of WVa suspect found dead after standoff released

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia state police have released the name of a suspect who was found dead after a standoff with officers. News outlets report that state police Tuesday identified the man as 52-year-old Herman King Myers Jr. of Kearneysville. On Friday, state police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case at a home in Martinsburg. State police say the suspect barricaded himself inside and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Officers then entered the residence and found Myers dead. A state police corporal who was wearing a ballistic vest was shot and was treated and released.