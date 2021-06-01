NATO chief says Afghan exit going well as 10 die in attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of NATO says the military organization’s pullout from Afghanistan is going well after an 18-year presence in the country. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that “the drawdown of our forces is progressing in an orderly and coordinated way. At every step, the safety of our personnel remains paramount.” His remarks came as at least 10 people were killed in a series of explosions Tuesday that plunged Afghanistan’s capital into darkness. Stoltenberg says NATO will continue to fund the Afghan army and is looking at ways to educate its troops and train special forces outside the country. It remains unclear how embassies and Kabul’s airport will be protected once NATO goes.